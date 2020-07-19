Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why were efforts and the promises of Prime Minister Netanyahu put on hold to finally apply sovereignty to parts of Judea & Samaria? Also, who is behind the new ‘noisy’ Left Wing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu? And last, meet our new show host Josh Wander of the new LIVE show, ‘Israel Unplugged’ and hear what his show will be about, and the debates that will be taking place.

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Advertisement



Dr. Martin Sherman, Founder and Director of the Israeli Institute for Strategic Studies at: www.strategic-israel.org

Josh Wander, founder of ‘Bring Them Home Organization’ at www.BringThemHome.org.il