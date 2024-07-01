Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel cannot tolerate incoming missiles and drones in the north of the country by the Hezbollah, which is a proxy or Iran. And soon it is believed that Iran will have nuclear capability and become an even bigger threat, not just for Israel, but for the West as well. So what should Israel do? Strike now, or strategize for later?

Tamar interviews author Seth Cropsey, a former U.S. naval officer and a deputy undersecretary of the United States Navy. His recent article published in the Wall Street Journal, is called:

‘War Between Israel and Iran Is Inevitable’: The question is now or later. Strategy argues for now, even if the politics might be better later.

Read the article at:

www.wsj.com/articles/war-betwee…pwebshare_permalink

Find more from Seth Cropsey at: www.YorkTownInstitute.org

Share this article on WhatsApp: