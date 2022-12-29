Photo Credit: Pixabay

The most important thing to say at this juncture is that the world of 2023 is markedly different from the world of 2020. Our guest explains WHY.
Also, subjects covered:
Religion
Covid
EU
US Gov responsibility
Multi-dimensionality of the EU and Qatar
2023 New Supply Chains
You need to know what your goals are.
The USA continues to BULLY countries?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

