Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many Arabs mourn on their yearly ‘Nakba’ day (The Catastrophe) – meaning, the rise of the Modern State of Israel. With Israel rising, it has brought a better life for Arabs, with health, education, and financial prosperity. Yet the Jewish People, after 2,000 years is still suffering from its own national tragedy, or ‘Nakba’, and that is the loss of the Holy Temple. The fact that Jews (and the world) do not have the Holy Temple is a gashing wound that still has not healed. On this show, Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Avraham Shira from www.avrahamshira.com as he explains the meaning of the Tisha B’Av holiday, the customs Jews still observe today, and the future prophesies that have yet to materialize, – may it be soon.