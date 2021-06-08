Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tamar reads you some of the latest political headlines in Israel’s news, and then explains what is happening now with the Left and Right wing in Israel, and their fight for power! PLUS: A special interview with Steven Rodan, a journalist and author, who recently wrote a piece called, “Israel’s White Paper? US Jews find locked doors” about how hard it is lately for Jews to make aliyah (move to Israel), and why that seems to be so. Check it out here: blogs.timesofisrael.com/israels-white…locked-doors/