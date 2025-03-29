On this show:
* Hamas terrorists carried out the largest massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust and yet is seen as the victim. How?
* Defeating Hamas – some say you can’t defeat an ideology, so can Israel win this war? Yes!
* How and Why the Media Buys Into Hamas’ Claims of victimhood
* The ‘Conceptzia’ Which Misguided the Israeli Echelon and Why So Many Still Cling To It.
* American Intifada: What Does it Pertain To & How Can The Trend Be Stopped?
Plus more!
-Tamar Yonah speaks with guest, Uri Kaufman, author of the book: ‘American Intifada: Israel, the Gaza War and the New Antisemitism’.
Find his book on Amazon here: tinyurl.com/46fp4kxa