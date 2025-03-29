Photo Credit:

On this show:

* Hamas terrorists carried out the largest massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust and yet is seen as the victim. How?

* Defeating Hamas – some say you can’t defeat an ideology, so can Israel win this war? Yes!

* How and Why the Media Buys Into Hamas’ Claims of victimhood

* The ‘Conceptzia’ Which Misguided the Israeli Echelon and Why So Many Still Cling To It.

* American Intifada: What Does it Pertain To & How Can The Trend Be Stopped?

-Tamar Yonah speaks with guest, Uri Kaufman, author of the book: ‘American Intifada: Israel, the Gaza War and the New Antisemitism’.

Find his book on Amazon here: tinyurl.com/46fp4kxa

