In Part 2 of this episode of A Vision Beyond Nature and Science we continue the discussion on the connections of Kabbalistic concepts with our physical world. In other words, what and how do we interact or interface if you will with the worlds above which are intangible and in some ways ineffable? In fact, the Kabbalah gives us such a framework to understand past, present and future with the express purpose of deepening our connection to the Creator. We must look beyond this physical world to unlock the key to true rectification and redemption.