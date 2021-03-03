Last week we began our discussion on a lesson from Rebbe Nachman on Purim as a path towards Passover. In this week’s show we continue the discussion with the connection of the Red Heifer spoken of in the upcoming Torah portion this Shabbat, which is known as Shabbat Parah, and the differences between the types of redemption experienced by the Jewish people.
