Photo Credit: Pixabay

Last week we began our discussion on a lesson from Rebbe Nachman on Purim as a path towards Passover. In this week’s show we continue the discussion with the connection of the Red Heifer spoken of in the upcoming Torah portion this Shabbat, which is known as Shabbat Parah, and the differences between the types of redemption experienced by the Jewish people.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleYour Right? Or Your Obligation? Vaccinations, Masks, & More! – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articleEretz Yisrael: The Eye of the Hurricane
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...