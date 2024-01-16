Photo Credit: pixabay

Gaza: How Israel helped to build the terror regime.

Former ally: South Africa now supports anti-Jewish terrorism.

Hear: About Israel’s powerful presentation at the International Court of Justice, rebutting the accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

US Secretary of State: made his Fifth visit to Israel, since October 7th, trying to convince us to stop fighting in Gaza. Hopefully, our President and Prime Minister reminded him that we appreciate their help, but as a sovereign nation we make our own decisions on how to defend our country from terrorism. Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “Nobody will stop us – not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anybody else.”

Institutionalized: Brazen antisemitism of the London Police Force under the guise of fighting terrorism.

How: COGAT, the military administration of Israel’s heartland outside the so-called “Green Line”, destroyed the homestead of reservists currently fighting for our country.

A Unique: Experience in the heart of Jerusalem, that makes you feel as if you found a quaint tea shop somewhere in the English countryside. Try their afternoon tea.