Hear: About the corrupt and unethical election practices in Israel.
Walter says: All Parties’ lack of respect and decency to their fellow citizen
may prevent him from exercising his civic duty to vote. No right-wing party
presented a clean image.
Our: ‘Vaccination miracle’ is tarnished; not only by irresponsible population
groups but also by immoral government action to garner election support.
Covid: The consequences in Israel and the hidden financial cost to people
working from home.
The: Cardinal sin of throwing eggs at opponents, while there is shortage of
food in many homes.
Israel: Is wrong to allow Jews to immigrate to Israel but not to allow non-
Jews and ‘Palestinians’ to do so! Thus spoke a law professor. Walter tells
him why it is HE who is wrong.
Also: The warped vacation habits of Israelis
Plus: A word about President Biden’s memory.
And: More
Corruption Has Penetrated Every Facet Of Our Public Life – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
