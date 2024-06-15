Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai is back in the Holy Land and tours two famous YouTubers DESTINY and LONERBOX. Hear Yishai’s interview with Steven Bonell (aka Destiny) on why he came to Israel on his fact-finding mission and who he perceives are the winners and losers of the October 7th conflict. Then, Ben Bresky on why dairy food became associated with Shavuot, and the early Zionist Bikkuim parades which celebrated the revived agriculture in the Land of Israel. Finally, Table Torah on the Light of God’s Face.

