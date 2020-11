Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

While COVID-19 is keeping the crowds away from Hebron on this Shabbat of Chayei Sarah, Rabbi Yishai will get you connected! First with Rav Mike Feuer on the challenges of purchasing the Land of Israel. Then, Brigadier General Amir Avivi on how to really secure Israel. And finally, how does the US election affect Israel – Yishai’s talk with the Australian Jewish Association down under!