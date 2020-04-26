Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Public Domain
Start the pre-party of Israel’s 72nd independence!! First, Malkah Fleisher joins Rabbi Yishai Fleisher to talk about Yom HaAtzmaut under Coronavirus. Then British war hero, Colonel Richard Kemp on the great men who gave birth to international recognition of Jewish rights in the Land of Israel. Then, Rav Mike Feuer on biblical skin lesions and on receiving the State of Israel on the “silver platter” of self-sacrifice.
