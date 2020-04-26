Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Public Domain
Delegates to the San Remo conference in Italy, 25 April 1920

(((CLICK BELOW TO HEAR AUDIO)))

Start the pre-party of Israel’s 72nd independence!! First, Malkah Fleisher joins Rabbi Yishai Fleisher to talk about Yom HaAtzmaut under Coronavirus. Then British war hero, Colonel Richard Kemp on the great men who gave birth to international recognition of Jewish rights in the Land of Israel. Then, Rav Mike Feuer on biblical skin lesions and on receiving the State of Israel on the “silver platter” of self-sacrifice.

Yishai Fleisher on Twitter: @YishaiFleisher
Yishai on Facebook

Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.

