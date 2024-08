Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

On Tisha B’Av LIVE, Yishai speaks with Rabbi Steven Pruzansky about the alliance of Jihadists and Progressives to use democracy against itself. Then, Malkah Fleisher on the centrality of the Temple Mount. And Samuel Wearp on the Three Weeks for the nations. Finally, Ben Bresky on a novel that made Britain Zionist, and Table Torah on the Ten Commandments and Shema Yisrael.

