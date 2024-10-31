Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Following the horrific attacks of October 7th, 2023, Herman joined the Idaho Israel Alliance where he helps build and strengthen the connection to Israel across the State of Idaho. Moshe joined the production team of The Yishai Fleisher Israel Podcast at the beginning of 2012 and produces and promotes a podcast that goes out to thousands weekly. Herman holds an MBA from Strayer University and works full time in tech. He currently resides in Boise, Idaho with his wife and two children.