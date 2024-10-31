Yishai Fleisher is in the fields of Israel’s coastal plain working on tractors – and shares Israel’s defiant mood. First, the Knesset stops UNESCO from operating in Israel and then blocks fake consulates from being established in Israel’s capital Jerusalem. Then, Malkah Fleisher on why an American Administration would want a destructive Two-State Solution. And finally Ben Bresky on the story of Israel bombing Iraq’s Osirak nuclear plant. Plus Table Torah: How Jewish history like Noah’s Ark.
