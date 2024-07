Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai is on a grassy hill in Buffalo and goes over the amazing Netanyahu speech in Congress, and plays another great talk by Shabbos Kestenbaum at the RNC about campus antisemitism. Then, MK Dan Ilouz is fired up against a Pali state. And finally, Byron Stinson on how bringing the Red Heifers to Israel may have inadvertently started the October 7th war. Plus, Ben Bresky on the story of saintly Ohr Hachayim!

Share this article on WhatsApp: