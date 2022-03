Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

First Yishai and Malkah are already drinking, reading emails from Alaska, and seeing the hidden revelation in the Esther Scroll and how God prepares the remedy before the ailment. Then, Dr. Moshe Koppel, Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum, Israel’s foremost nationalist think tank, and author of the new book ‘Judaism Straight Up’, joins Yishai to make sense of why Judaism works as an invisible anchor for Jews and for the world!