Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Season 2022 Episode 7 Yishai & Malkah Fleisher ride and demonstrate for greater Israeli liberty and against government overreach – and have fun while doing it! Then, Rabbi Shlomo Katz on the value of the broken tablets and power of seeing Moses’ glowing face as he comes down from Mount Sinai. Finally, Yishai discusses his talk with Israeli Arabs about the future of the Jewish State.