A multi-front war has opened against Israel – in Gaza, in mixed cities, in the world opinion, and within Jewish society itself. Rabbi Yishai is joined by Rav Mike Feuer in a search of advancements that will come as a result of this conflict, and to ask if the ancient Biblical hero Samson can teach us something. Then, Yishai speaks with General Amir Avivi to dig up the roots of Hamas’ rocket power and the death of land-giveaway solutions.