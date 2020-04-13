Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

We are living in the age of revelation, from the secrets of science to the communications revolution, and, of course, the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel – as promised by God and written in the Bible. But the greatest original revelation happened at the Red Sea when the Jewish people saw the God of Israel reach down and interfere with the natural order. Join Rabbi Yishai Fleisher for a trip through the Red Sea to understand the miracles, and the personalities, that started the great journey of Israel.

