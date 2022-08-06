<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0u36IQFUfcw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Tisha B’Av Eichah reading at the Cotton Gate in Old City of Jerusalem.

On Tisha B’Av, Jews mourn the disasters that befell us through the thousands of years of our existence as a nation.

