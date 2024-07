Photo Credit: Courtesy of Abu Ali Express

A surveillance carried out by a drone team from IDF Unit 636 after a terrorist cell in the Shaboura camp in Rafah, concluded with the destruction of the cell that was involved in the transfer of weapons and ammunition under civilian disguise. Watch the crime, followed by the punishment below:

Advertisement





The unaffiliated donkey was not harmed in the surgical attack.

Share this article on WhatsApp: