As the Ambassador to Israel under President Donald Trump, David Friedman accomplished many things including the historical passing of the Abraham Accords. Ambassador Friedman joins to discuss his time under President Trump and how the accords came to fruition.

David Melech Friedman (born August 8, 1958) is an American bankruptcy lawyer and the former United States Ambassador to Israel. He joined the law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman (then known as Kasowitz, Hoff, Benson & Torres) in 1994, where he met and represented Donald Trump, then chairman and president of The Trump Organization. He was an advisor to Trump during his successful presidential campaign.

Advertisement

In December 2016, President-elect Trump’s transition team announced that Friedman was Trump’s nominee for ambassador. He was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, officially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on March 29 and presented his credentials on May 15 to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: The Gustav Klimt Exhibit in Which Musuem?
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.
Loading Facebook Comments ...