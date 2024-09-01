Photo Credit: Shulem / YouTube screengrab

Hassidic superstar vocalist Shulem Lemmer has released his own version of “October Rain,” the song Israel first entered into the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, but which was rejected for being too “political”.



“In these times, when we’re focused on not drowning in the hurricane of hatred and antisemitism, our personal feelings often take a backseat,” Lemmer wrote in the notes to his video.

“Since that dreadful day in October, our hearts and minds have been solely focused on our land and people. From the moment I heard this song, I felt compelled to cover it, as it conveyed so much of what we’ve struggled to express in recent months.

“The original “October Rain” was deemed “too political” for the world stage, leading to the release of a more neutral version, “Hurricane.” I am sharing “October Rain” in its raw, authentic form to voice our nation’s true sentiments. May the floods dry up with the warm sunshine of Moshiach’s arrival!”

And we certainly say, Amen!

