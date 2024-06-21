Photo Credit: Shai Kabasa Nature and Parks Authority

An inspector of the Nature and Parks Authority was called on Thursday to take care of a viper snake after a qualified snake catcher had been called by a homeowner in Haifa to remove the snake from the pump housing of a swimming pool.

“I immediately recognized that it was a pregnant female,” Shai Kabasa, a Nature and Parks Authority inspector, said. “She was tightly trapped in the plastic housing and we feared for her life. Fortunately, the trapper and I were able to free her using special tools and a lot of caution.”

After it was freed from the pump, Shai checked the snake’s health and made sure it was unharmed. The snake was then released back into the wild in a safe area.

