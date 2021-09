Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Thousands of Jews have visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs on Sunday for Selichot ahead of Yom Kippur, and tens of thousands more are expected to visit by day’s end.

The entire structure is open to Jews today, including the Hall of Yitzchak and Rivkah, which is only open to Jews 10 days out of the year.

