Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

Noam Gershoni tweets: “If we can do it, so can you.” In case you didn’t know, Noam Gershony served in the IDF as a pilot of the attack helicopter Apache. During the 2006 Lebanon War his helicopter collided with another helicopter, which killed his co-pilot and injured Gershony. He suffered many bone fractures and injuries in all four limbs. He went through medical rehabilitation and joined Beit Halochem sport center in Tel Aviv, where he started playing wheelchair tennis and surfing. Besides his sports career, Gershony volunteers at a hostel for at-risk youth in Tel Aviv, and teaches mathematics to teenagers.

Here’s the Noam Gershoni story:

H/T to Jason Pearlman.