A parade of Jewish children proudly marched down Eastern Parkway to “770” — Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters — in the annual Lag B’Omer Parade held Thursday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York.

Thousands of children joined the parade, marching to a grand Tzivos Hashem rally. The National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education (NCFJE), founded by Rabbi Jacob J. Hecht, obm under the direction of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, obm, has organized Lag B’Omer outings, parades and rallies for nearly 80 years.

However, this year was the first time a siyum (completion) and restarting of learning the writings of the Rambam (Maimonides) was held at such a rally, where the program included reciting of the 12 Passages and prayers, among other activities.

