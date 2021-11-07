Photo Credit: Serge Attal / Flash 90

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the reported antisemitic attack of a pregnant Jewish woman on the Eastern Parkway between Nostrand and Rogers on November 3 in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Pregnant, Chassidic Woman Attacked by Antisemitic Assailant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

According to police and reports, a man directly approached the woman, attempted to hit her and threw a bottle at her.

“We are appalled and outraged by the vileness of this attack,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director.

“ADL is offering this award to send the unmistakable message that hate-motivated violence and harassment is unacceptable. No one should be threatened by attack while going about their daily life.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.