A huge blaze kept 25 firefighting teams busy for hours on Saturday as they battled the flames at the two-story Z Center Shopping Mall in the Arab city of Qalansawe in central Israel.

Three people were injured in the blaze but are reported in good condition.

Shoppers at the mall were evacuated early Saturday afternoon by Israel Police officers and firefighters from the Israel Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the site due to heavy congestion from evacuating shoppers. They battled the blaze for hours.

The roof on the second floor of the shopping mall caved in from fire damage shortly after shoppers were evacuated.

