A huge blaze kept 25 firefighting teams busy for hours on Saturday as they battled the flames at the two-story Z Center Shopping Mall in the Arab city of Qalansawe in central Israel.

שריפה פרצה במתחם קניות בקלנסווה, צוותי הכיבוי מתקשים להגיע למקום בשל העומס שנוצר עם פינוי המבקרים pic.twitter.com/n9U7RZ9di4 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 16, 2021

Three people were injured in the blaze but are reported in good condition.

Shoppers at the mall were evacuated early Saturday afternoon by Israel Police officers and firefighters from the Israel Fire and Rescue Service.

שריפה פרצה בקניון בקלנסווה, פינוי אזרחים החל, כוחות הכיבוי מתקשים להגיע למקום בשל עומס | תיעוד @daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/5cXUGsD2QQ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 16, 2021

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the site due to heavy congestion from evacuating shoppers. They battled the blaze for hours.

The roof on the second floor of the shopping mall caved in from fire damage shortly after shoppers were evacuated.