An earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete on Saturday afternoon, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Crete is the largest of the Greek islands, located in the southeastern part of the Mediterranean Seas.

No damage or injuries were reported. The quake struck an unpopulated area.

Early reports said the quake registered 6.0 on the Richter scale, but subsequent reports from the EMSC said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale.

It struck about 55 kilometers south of the city of Ierapetra, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, with its epicenter at a depth of about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) below sea level.

The quake was also felt in Israel, particularly in coastal communities.

An aftershock occurred about 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 4.4, at a distance of 102 kilometers (63 miles) away from Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute (AGI) reported. Two more aftershocks followed, at 4.8 and 4.1 magnitudes respectively, in the same general area as the original earthquake.