Photo Credit: Pixabay / Comfreak
(illustrative)

A wave of tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and the American South killed at least 70 people and injured even more on Friday.

At least six people were killed and more remain missing after an Amazon fulfillment and distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois was torn apart by a tornado. The facility was badly damaged and partially collapsed in what authorities said was a “mass casualty event.”

Advertisement

At least 24 tornadoes ripped across five states, the American Red Cross said in a tweet. “We’re working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support.”

It is believed 100 workers were at the Illinois Amazon facility at the time the tornado hit; many were trapped inside. A 29-year-old maintenance worker, Clayton Cope, died in the disaster as did five more employees. At least 50 were hurt; dozens were missing.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement Saturday night on Twitter that he was “heartbroken” over the tragedy.

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” he said at around 9 pm. “We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

“All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis. We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site.”

Numerous employees had tweeted bitterly that Amazon had “several hours’ lead time” and should have closed down their facility in view of the impending danger, or that the building should have had a tornado shelter at least.

Leslie Campbell, an Amazon employee in Kentucky, where at least 70 have so far been confirmed dead, tweeted that the tornado “hit 2 miles from my house and I physically couldn’t get to work for my shift. The ERC team told me that they had no record of tornadoes in Kentucky and couldn’t help me with not getting attendance time reduced for today.”

In addition to Illinois and Kentucky, severe tornadoes struck in Arkansas, Tennessee Missouri and Mississippi. The storms destroyed homes, factories and at least one nursing home.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article30 Years After the Soviet Union’s Collapse, will the US be NEXT?
Next articleSenior Security Source: Defense Minister Ganz Has Updated US on Preparations for Attack on Iran
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...