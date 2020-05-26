Photo Credit: I, Neta / Wikipedia

A student in the 7th grade from the Gymnasia Ha’Ivrit school, in the Rehavia neighborhood of Jerusalem, was diagnosed as being infected with Coronavirus. On Tuesday the school notified the parents, students and teachers of the situation.

All the student’s teachers, and all his classmates have been instructed to go into quarantine for two weeks, starting from the last time they came in contact with the infected student.

The school said they will be disinfecting the classrooms for that grade.