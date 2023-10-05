Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

An anti-religious anarchist deliberately shoved Rabbi Leo Dee on Thursday morning while he was praying on Sukkot in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square at a unity prayer he organized.

כיכר המחולקת: ליאו די, ששכל את אשתו ושתי בנותיו בפיגוע בבקעת הירדן, הגיע להתפלל הבוקר בכיכר דיזנגוף בעקבות העימותים בתפילה המופרדת בכיפור. גם הפעם במקום הוקמה מחיצה, עד שהוסרה על ידי פקחי עיריית תל אביב. מפגינים הגיעו להפריע, אחד מהם נכנס בדי בגסות @galdjerassi pic.twitter.com/SjGPY2ZQqh — Anna Pines || אנה פינס (@AnnaPines_) October 5, 2023

Earlier this year, the rabbi lost his wife and two daughters in a vicious terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. He was subsequently appointed by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as a special envoy for social initiatives within the Foreign Ministry.

The anarchist was one of a mob of protesters who arrived at the site to disrupt the prayers of Israelis celebrating the holiday in the wake of similar disruptions during Yom Kippur services last week.

Tel Aviv’s municipal inspectors removed the traditional mechitzah (gender separation) that was erected to facilitate the prayers.