Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)
PM Netanyahu meets with Rabbi Leo Dee and his family during the Shiva. April 16, 2023

An anti-religious anarchist deliberately shoved Rabbi Leo Dee on Thursday morning while he was praying on Sukkot in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square at a unity prayer he organized.

Earlier this year, the rabbi lost his wife and two daughters in a vicious terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. He was subsequently appointed by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as a special envoy for social initiatives within the Foreign Ministry.

The anarchist was one of a mob of protesters who arrived at the site to disrupt the prayers of Israelis celebrating the holiday in the wake of similar disruptions during Yom Kippur services last week.

Tel Aviv’s municipal inspectors removed the traditional mechitzah (gender separation) that was erected to facilitate the prayers.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

