Photo Credit: Tazpit News Agency

A policeman nearly had his gun stolen from him by an Arab suspect in Gush Etzion on Sunday evening.

According to police, traffic cops stopped a vehicle at the Gush Etzion junction (Tzomet HaGush), south of Jerusalem, for a traffic violation. While writing the ticket, one of the passengers got out of the car and tried to grab the policeman’s gun away from him.

Police overpowered the man and arrested him.

No one was injured.

לפני זמן קצר נעצר בצומת גוש עציון חשוד פלסטיני שניסה לחטוף נשק משוטר, במהלך רישום דוח תנועה. אין נפגעים באירוע — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 26, 2020