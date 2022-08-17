Photo Credit: Abir Sultan / Flash 90

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s office has added a clause to its recent indictment of Mohamed Abu Ghanem on charges of torching the car belonging to Rabbanit Esther Lior in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Orot.

The rabbanit is married to Rabbi Dov Lior, who serves as chief rabbi of Kiryat Arba near Hebron.

The clause was added to indicate the great danger posed to the Jewish families living in the apartments in Beit Orot, according to the Honenu organization.

“As a result of the defendant’s acts, the car went up in flames and its front part was completely burnt. Smoke also penetrated the apartments in the building. Firefighters who arrived on the scene extinguished the fire,” the clause read.

The original indictment charged Abu Ghanam with arson, two counts of attempted arson, manufacturing weapons, and racially motivated malicious vehicular vandalism.

Honenu Attorney Chayim Bleicher, who is representing the Lior family, pointed out, “This was an act of terror that miraculously did not end in tragedy. We will follow this case and, on behalf of the victims, demand that the terrorist receive a stiff penalty.”