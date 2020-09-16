Photo Credit: Cygnusloop99 / Wikipedia

Arizona State University’s student government has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

The resolution to adopt the widely accepted definition of anti-Semitism passed on Tuesday in a 15-1-3 vote.

In a statement by Students Supporting Israel, ASU student Koral Zaarur said the measure was in response to recent posters of Adolf Hitler and swastikas found on campus, though it “turned into so much more.”

“The bill called for the creation of a Jewish Coalition on our campus, to be the face of Jewish students and organizations and provide a clear and unified voice for our community,” he said. “Calling on the university to adopt the IHRA definition was perhaps our biggest victory, as we secured a concrete definition for what anti-Semitism is, and what forms of anti-Zionism and anti-Israel propaganda are anti-Semitic.”