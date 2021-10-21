Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon (GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett boarding his plane back to Israel from his visit to Washington, DC, Aug. 29, 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Friday (Oct. 22).

In advance of the meeting, Israeli officials decided to allow Russia visitors to enter Israel if they have received Russia’s Sputnik vaccine to fight COVID-19.

Bennett is scheduled to fly out of Ben Gurion International Airport at 5 am; his meeting with Putin is set for 10 am. The Israeli prime minister will then depart from Russia at 1 pm, which will allow him to return to Israel in time for Shabbat.

