Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com

A group of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries printed the Tanya on Wednesday for the first time in history inside Syrian territory.

Advertisement





Chabad Hasidim maintain a custom to print the Tanya, the seminal work on Hasidic philosophy authored by the first Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory, in every place they arrive for the first time whenever possible.

The sacred text was printed in an area near the Golan Heights captured by Israeli forces in recent days following the fall of the regime of Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad.

The printing of the Tanya was preceded by a rousing L’chaim and singing of Chabad “niggunim” — soulful melodies, sometimes without words.

Video: courtesy, COLlive.com

Share this article on WhatsApp: