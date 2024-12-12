Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com
Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries drink L'Chaim after printing the Tanya in Syrian territory, Dec. 11, 2024

A group of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries printed the Tanya on Wednesday for the first time in history inside Syrian territory.

Chabad Hasidim maintain a custom to print the Tanya, the seminal work on Hasidic philosophy authored by the first Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory, in every place they arrive for the first time whenever possible.

The sacred text was printed in an area near the Golan Heights captured by Israeli forces in recent days following the fall of the regime of Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad.

The printing of the Tanya was preceded by a rousing L’chaim and singing of Chabad “niggunim” — soulful melodies, sometimes without words.

Video: courtesy, COLlive.com

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

