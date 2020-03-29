Photo Credit: Yonatan SIndel / Flash 90
A sales center for Rami Levy Tikshoret

The Health Ministry announced it will operate a new, free service beginning Monday in a pilot program that allows Israeli customers and supermarket employees to obtain coronavirus testing at certain store branches.

The program will operate at two Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing branches and one Victory Supermarket location, according to Ynet.

Advertisement

If the program proves successful, the pilot is to be extended to additional branches of the chains.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article15th Israeli Dies, Number of COVID-19 Cases Skyrockets Over 4,200
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...