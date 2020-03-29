Photo Credit: Yonatan SIndel / Flash 90

The Health Ministry announced it will operate a new, free service beginning Monday in a pilot program that allows Israeli customers and supermarket employees to obtain coronavirus testing at certain store branches.

The program will operate at two Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing branches and one Victory Supermarket location, according to Ynet.

Advertisement



If the program proves successful, the pilot is to be extended to additional branches of the chains.