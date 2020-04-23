Photo Credit: Courtesy Delta Air Lines via Wikimedia

Delta Airlines will resume its New York – Tel Aviv flights on May 8, according to a report broadcast Wednesday by Israel’s Channel 13 television news.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) assured the airline that Ben Gurion International Airport is safe from COVID-19. Likewise, all of the airlines aircraft will be disinfected prior to departure in order to provide maximum health standards, according to the report.

It’s not yet clear, however, whether the Israeli government will continue to maintain the 14-day quarantine requirement upon arrival in the Jewish State for all passengers from abroad.