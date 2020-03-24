Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

One of the most quintessential of Brooklyn shoppers’ Passover paradises, filled with nearly anything one’s heart could possibly desire, can be found in Midwood – and Jews have been preparing to set forth on their annual sojourns to this mecca of metziahs for weeks.

And even though the COVID-19 coronavirus has thrown a massive monkey wrench into those plans, Brooklyn city council member Chaim Deutsch has managed to save the day, making sure Amazing Savings is not touched by New York City or State closures of non-essential businesses, intended to prevent further spread of the virus.

“It does qualify as an essential business,” Deutsch responded in a curt one-line statement via email Tuesday evening when asked how he managed to keep the store open.

There are some packaged foods that are sold at the store, although most of the items fall within the category of household goods and gifts. In fact, there are indeed many families who purchase their entire supply of Passover pots, pans, plastic and paper goods and other items solely at Amazing Savings.

Pretty essential.