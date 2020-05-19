Photo Credit: pixabay

Easy Jet Airlines was targeted in a “highly sophisticated” cyber attack Tuesday, with the email and travel details of some nine million customers’ details exposed to the unidentified hackers.

Credit card details for 2,208 customers were also accessed, the European budget airline said in a statement, adding the unauthorized breach was already closed off. The customers are to be contacted by May 26.

Advertisement



According to the BBC, however, the airline first learned of the attack this past January, but “had gone public now in order to warn the nine million customers whose email addresses had been stolen to be wary of phishing attacks,” the news outlet reported.

“We are advising customers to be cautious of any communications purporting to come from EasyJet or EasyJet Holidays, EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in protecting our customers, our systems, and our data,” he said. “We would like to apologize to those customers who have been affected by this incident.”