Photo Credit: pixabay

Easy Jet Airlines was targeted in a “highly sophisticated” cyber attack Tuesday, with the email and travel details of some nine million customers’ details exposed to the unidentified hackers.

Credit card details for 2,208 customers were also accessed, the European budget airline said in a statement, adding the unauthorized breach was already closed off. The customers are to be contacted by May 26.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, however, the airline first learned of the attack this past January, but “had gone public now in order to warn the nine million customers whose email addresses had been stolen to be wary of phishing attacks,” the news outlet reported.

“We are advising customers to be cautious of any communications purporting to come from EasyJet or EasyJet Holidays, EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in protecting our customers, our systems, and our data,” he said. “We would like to apologize to those customers who have been affected by this incident.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHungry? Restaurants in Israel to Reopen May 27
Next articleTemple Mount to Reopen Next Week After Eid al-Fitr
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...