Security forces loyal Hamas, wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 13, 2020, to inspect any travelers crossing into the enclave.

Egyptian security sources announced Tuesday that it has opened its Rafah border crossing with Gaza “indefinitely.”

“This isn’t a routine or normal opening,” an Egyptian security source told the AFP news agency. “This is the first time in years that the Rafah border crossing is opening indefinitely. It used to be open only three or four days at a time.”

The move came during talks being held in Cairo between Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction.

Other smaller terrorist groups are also represented at the talks, which are focused on holding parliamentary and “presidential” votes later this year, according to France 24.

Previous negotiations on the prospect of elections have ended in failure. Hamas is the birthchild of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed in 2013 by the current government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

