Photo Credit: Egyptair.com

The first Middle Eastern nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel is further tightening its ties with the Jewish State.

The first direct commercial EgyptAir flight from Cairo to Tel Aviv landed Sunday morning at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel greeted the Airbus A220-300 with huge arching water jets on the runway.

The state-owned Egyptian carrier is slated to fly the Cairo-Tel Aviv-Cairo route four times weekly.