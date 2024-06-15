Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

El Al Airlines announced this weekend that it will end its discount for donated items being sent to Israel.

The airline cited reduced need for the donations — mostly military and medical supplies — as the state’s purchasing began to catch up and as other airlines which had stopped flying to Israel began to resume service.

Advertisement





The Israel Defense Forces maintains there are no shortages of equipment. However, troops in the field tell another tale.

Logistics officers and battlefield commanders are continuing to appeal for updated helmets, rifle scopes, thermal drones and night vision equipment.

Effective June 15 (Saturday) duffel bags being sent to Israel by nonprofit organizations will cost $200 each. Up to this point, charities sending the duffel bags were charged $50 per bag.

The airline introduced the discount baggage program after Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization launched its war against Israel with an invasion and massacre of 1,200 people on October 7th. Another 250 people were abducted the same day.