Elbit Systems of America is planning to open a 135,000-square-foot facility in North Charleston, S.C., to build weapons for Israel and boost the company’s manufacturing.

Projected to open by the third quarter of 2022, it can provide as many as 300 jobs, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense awarded Elbit Systems of America the contracts for the supply of self-propelled Howitzer gun systems. The plant will also assemble ground combat vehicles.

In announcing the new development, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster noted that Elbit’s decision “is a huge win for Charleston County and the entire state. This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C. We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

The company also plans to base assembly and integration efforts of other future programs for the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security there.

President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America Raanan Horowitz said it is “part of a strategy to increase Elbit’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the United States and contribute to strengthening America’s defense industrial base. We selected South Carolina due to its strong support for economic development, the availability of a skilled workforce and the existence of a robust supply chain.”