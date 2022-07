Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Electricity rates in Israel for the average home are going up.

An increase of approximately 8.6 percent in the current rate will take effect on Monday, August 1, the Electricity Authority said.

The rate hike follows an agreement reached between the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Electricity Authority.

The news rates include a reduction in the permitted limit for emissions from gas units at the Eshkol power plant.