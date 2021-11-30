Photo Credit: Shahar Azran

On the 74th anniversary of the United Nations decision to recognize the Jewish People’s right to statehood and the Partition Plan on November 29, the UN held only a solidarity event with “Palestinians” while ignoring the founding of Israel and the history of massacres and expulsions of 850,000 Jews from Arab countries as well as Iran.

The pro-Palestinian conference on “Solidarity with the Palestinian People” was held in the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. The conference, intended to strengthen support for the “Palestinians right of return,” was attended by the President of the GA, the President of the Security Council Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez of Mexico, the Palestinian Authority’s Ambassador to the UN, and representatives of “Palestinian” civil society.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress, held a protest in response to the conference and attacked the UN’s “blatant disregard of the massacres and expulsions of Jews from Arab countries and Iran.”

As part of the campaign, trucks bearing signs arrived at the UN headquarters and showed those entering the building pictures of Jewish refugees who were expelled from Arab countries and Iran, along with a demand to stop erasing Jewish history.

On November 29 1947, the UN recognized the Jewish people’s right to a state. The Jews accepted the partition plan and the Arab countries rejected it and attacked Israel. At the same time, they persecuted, massacred, and ultimately expelled the Jewish communities in their own countries.

“Shockingly, this atrocity is completely ignored by the UN. Instead, the UN has the audacity to hold a solidarity event for the Palestinians on the anniversary of the Palestinians own decision to choose violence,” Erdan said at the protest. “And on the day that the Palestinians chose violence, the UN also dares to advance the outrageous, the false ‘demand of return,’ a demand that would lead to the total obliteration of the Jewish state.”

“By advancing and amplifying on the one side the false and dangerous narrative of the Palestinians and by silencing, the true stories, the tragic stories of the Jewish refugees who were expelled from the Arab countries and from Iran, the UN is erasing Jewish history and distorting the truth and we will never allow this to happen,” he stated.

“We are here today to tell the UN and the international community that our story will never be silenced and our history never erased,” the Israeli envoy declared.

On Iran’s nuclear aspirations, Erdan said that the international community resumed negotiations with Iran, “the world’s number one sponsor of terror, negotiations that might endanger the future of the Jewish state. Israel cannot accept a fundamentally flawed deal that only delays a nuclear Iran by kicking the can down the road. We believe that joining the old Iran deal is a grave mistake that would lead to a nuclear Iran.”

The trucks with the signs traveled to major sites in New York City throughout the day and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.