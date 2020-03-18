Photo Credit: Shlomi Cohen / Flash 90

The world-famous annual Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled to take place this May in Amsterdam, will instead make history as having been canceled this year due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

For Israelis, it’s a special disappointment because this year’s national representative to the star-studded contest was Eden Alene, a young vocalist of Ethiopian descent – the first of her people to make it to the international stage.

Alene lives in Jerusalem with her mother and is currently serving her mandatory IDF tour of duty. She was to sing “Feker Libi,” (The Love of My Life, or My Beloved) in four languages – Amharic (Ethiopian), Hebrew, English and Arabic.